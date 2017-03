Jimi Manuwa Ignites Fellow Fighters on Twitter with His One-Punch KO Power

Jimi Manuwa put his immense one-punch power on display at UFC Fight Night 107 on Saturday in London. He took out Corey Anderson in the first round, dropping him with a walk-off left hook that ignited his fellow fighters on Twitter.

Check out what they had to say below… even Corey Anderson chimed in.

JESUS! That is some scary power. Didn't even load up. I hope Anderson is ok. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 18, 2017

Wow Jimi is no joke — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) March 18, 2017

Solid reminder if circling right keep right hand up — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) March 18, 2017

One more amazing KO this night by @POSTERBOYJM .

Congrats

Shit man. I thought Corey was gonna get him down a few times & diminish that power a bit. Feinted the hook low & came over the top perfectly — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 18, 2017

"You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day". I smile in victory and I'll smile in defeat. Bc the Lord has blessed me. — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 18, 2017

