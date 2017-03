Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Hit to Finish’ (UFC London Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

There is only a few people willing to stand and trade shots with Jimi Manuwa who has 14 knockout victories in his career. He looks to take down Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Fight Night in London on Saturday.

