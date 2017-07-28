HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

Dana White angry and Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Reveals Who He Expects Georges St-Pierre to Fight in His Return to the UFC

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Media Call

featuredUFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

Jimi Manuwa Hints at Move to New Division and David Haye Fight If He Doesn’t Get Cormier or Jones

July 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jimi Manuwa is a man with a lot of options heading into UFC 214

At the top of his list, the 37-year old British slugger would like to receive a UFC title shot if he can get past rising contender Volkan Oezdemir this weekend in Anaheim.

Manuwa has looked better than ever lately with his last two wins in a row and he truly believes this is the time when he can finally make a run at winning UFC gold — and he even teased the possibility of pursuing a title in a different weight division, as well.

“This is my time. After the few changes I made after the second loss of my career, that’s it — I’m unstoppable,” Manuwa told the Fight Society podcast this week. “No one’s stopping me now. Not any of the champions.

“I feel like I can even drop down to middleweight and take the belt there. I feel like I can go up to heavyweight and take the belt there. I feel proper unstoppable right now.”

Jimi ManuwaManuwa mentioned both middleweight and heavyweight as possible destinations, but upon further examination, he actually backtracked the idea of moving up a division after an encounter with another fighter recently.

At a ripped 6-foot-2-inches tall, Manuwa is not a small light heavyweight fighter, but when he ran into French wrecking machine Francis Ngannou recently, it made him pause on the idea of moving up to heavyweight.

“I could drop down to middleweight and take the belt there. Heavyweight, I’m not sure,” Manuwa explained.

“I tell you what. I was thinking about heavyweight before until I saw Francis Ngannou face to face when he was a guest fighter at UFC in London. I was like (expletive) me, this guy’s a (expletive) monster. He was (expletive) massive; it’s crazy. So maybe it will be middleweight.”

Of course, Manuwa would prefer not moving divisions at all, but he also can’t guarantee that his next fight will be for the light heavyweight title, even if he shuts down Oezdemir on Saturday night.

Manuwa knows that if Daniel Cormier beats Jon Jones in the UFC 214 main event that it’s almost a certainty that the two rivals would meet again in a trilogy to settle the score once and for all.

On the flipside, if Jones defeats Cormier for a second time, the UFC might shift gears and try to put Alexander Gustafsson into another title opportunity. Gustafsson is coming off of a lopsided win over Glover Teixeira and he’s the fighter who nearly defeated Jones when they first met in 2013.

Add to that, Manuwa and Gustafsson are now teammates and both have recently declared that there’s no amount of money or gold that would make them fight each other again following first meeting in 2014.

Still, Manuwa isn’t giving up hope that a title shot could be awaiting him after Saturday night is finished. That’s why he plans on making a strong statement by knocking Oezdemir unconscious to mark his sixth knockout or TKO since joining the UFC roster.

“I’m going to run through this guy and give him my full force and everything just to let him know we’re not playing,” Manuwa said about Oezdemir. “He’s going to feel the full force of what we have to give. I’m training hard for this camp. He’s going to feel the full force of Jimi Manuwa on July 29. Everyone’s going to have to be there to see it including Jon Jones and including Daniel Cormier.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg on Ronda Rousey and Germaine de Randamie Ahead of UFC 214

“I’ve got full confidence the belt is coming my way. I’m not sweating anything.”

And if a title fight in the UFC isn’t awaiting him after he’s done with Oezdemir, Manuwa still has one more ace up his sleeve.

“I’ve got big fights lined up. I’ve got the David Haye fight on the backburner, waiting for him to heal up and get better. So I’ve got big things coming,” Manuwa teased.

“Put on the fight with David Haye and watch him get knocked out. David Haye, he’s ready for a boxing, looking good [fight], that type of thing. He’s not ready for a dog fight what I’m going to give him.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

Daniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon ...

Jul 27, 2017NoNo Comments102 Views

Daniel Cormier plans to beat Jon Jones at UFC 214 on Saturday night and then do it all over again.

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

Cris Cyborg on Ronda Rousey...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino talked about her longstanding rivalry with

Jul 27, 2017
Jon Jones UFC 214 workout scrum

Jon Jones on Why He Took Hi...

At Thursday's open workout scrum with reporters, Jon Jones

Jul 27, 2017
Daniel Cormier UFC 214 open workouts

Daniel Cormier UFC 214 Open...

Daniel Cormier trains for his fight against Jon Jones

Jul 27, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA