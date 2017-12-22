Jimi Manuwa Blasts Light Heavyweights Turning Down Fights with Him

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 22, 2017
All Jimi Manuwa wanted for the holidays was an opponent willing to face him at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in London.

Unfortunately it looks like Manuwa is coming away empty handed after he put the entire light heavyweight division on blast after he claims at least two high ranked opponents turned down the opportunity to face him.

Manuwa went on a Twitter rant just recently calling out several fighters including Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira for refusing to fight him.

Manuwa has been out of action since July when he suffered a stunning first round knockout loss to current light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir.

Prior to that setback, Manuwa had earned two knockout wins in a row with victories against Corey Anderson and Ovince Saint Preux.

As far as what comes next for Manuwa, that remains a mystery as the heavy-handed knockout artist from England awaits word from the UFC on an opponent as he hopes to fight close to home when the promotion lands in London in March. 

               

