Jimi Manuwa Believes UFC Title Shot is Next

April 1, 2017
1 Comment

After recently defeating Corey Anderson at UFC London, light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa believes the next step for him is the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, which takes place at UFC 210 on April 8 in Buffalo

Aside from the title shot, Manuwa also wants to get in on the boxing vs. MMA action ignited by Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Manuwa believes he could knock out British heavyweight David Haye, and has even called for the fight to happen.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    He should probably get a significant win against any of the top 5 guys before I can really think that he has any chance But theres not too much fresh blood at 205 who they haven’t already fought, so it wouldn’t hurt to give him a Rocky shot

    He might land a Michael Bisping out of nowhere and mix things up

               

