Jimi Manuwa Believes UFC Title Shot is Next

(Courtesy of SevereMMA.com)

After recently defeating Corey Anderson at UFC London, light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa believes the next step for him is the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, which takes place at UFC 210 on April 8 in Buffalo.

Aside from the title shot, Manuwa also wants to get in on the boxing vs. MMA action ignited by Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Manuwa believes he could knock out British heavyweight David Haye, and has even called for the fight to happen.

