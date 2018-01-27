Ji Yeon Kim Snatches Split-Decision from Justine Kish at UFC on FOX 27

Ji Yeon Kim wins by split decision over Justine Kish…did the judges get it right? #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/MUj2L8Ve8p — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 27, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Ji Yeon Kim’s split-decision victory over Justine Kish at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. The crowd was raining down boos at the decision; did the judges get it right?

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

RELATED: