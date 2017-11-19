               

Jessica Rose-Clark Gets Past Bec Rawlings (UFC Sydney Fight Highlights)

November 19, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights of the from the women’s bout between Jessica Rose-Clark and Bec Rawlings at UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia.

