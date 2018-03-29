Jessica-Rose Clark Expected to Face Jessica Eye at UFC in Singapore

A women’s flyweight showdown between Jessica-Rose Clark and Jessica Eye is currently in the works for the UFC’s upcoming return to Singapore on June 23.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed to MMAWeekly that verbal agreements are in place for the matchup following an initial report from MMAFighting. The UFC has not officially announced the upcoming card in Singapore nor any of the fights that are expected to take place there.

Clark has gone 2-0 thus far in her UFC campaign with wins over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant in consecutive fights as the Australian veteran looks to become the first women’s fighter with three wins in the new flyweight division.

As for Eye, she was considered one of the top 125-pound women’s fighters in the world prior to signing with the UFC and moving to the bantamweight division. Now she’s back at flyweight where Eye picked up her first win over Kalindra Faria earlier this year.

Now Eye is expected to face off with Clark in a matchup between two top 10 ranked women’s flyweight fighters at the card expected to land in Singpore on June 23.