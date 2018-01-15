Jessica-Rose Clark Battles Personal Loss En Route to Victory (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

After the death of her cat and having her home broken into, Jessica-Rose Clark still triumphs at #UFCSTL https://t.co/f0EecZNm8L — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

"I broke my right arm in the first round." — @PaigeVanZant​UFC PVZ fought two more rounds after this. How tough is she??? #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/17E4etSABM — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jessica-Rose Clark’s emotional victory over a very tough Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

RELATED: