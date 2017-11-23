Jessica Rose-Clark Announces Fight Against Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis

               

November 23, 2017
A new fight is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in St. Louis as Jessica Rose-Clark is expected to welcome Paige VanZant to the women’s flyweight division.

Rose-Clark made the announcement via her Instagram page following an initial report from MMAFighting.

Are you excited? Cos I’m excited ? #UFCStLouis #JRCvsPVZ ? @mmafightnightlive

A post shared by ?Jessy Jess ? (@missjessyjess) on

Rose-Clark just made her UFC debut this past weekend with a win over Bec Rawlings after joining the promotion on short notice after competing in Invicta Fighting Championships.

As for VanZant, she was previously booked for a fight at UFC 216 against Jessica Eye but she was forced out of the matchup due to a back injury.

Eye claims the UFC tried to rebook the fight but VanZant turned it down. Now VanZant will make her debut at 125 pounds against Rose-Clark instead on Jan. 14 in St. Louis. 

