HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Blasts ‘The Almighty’ Dana White

UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-Off

featuredUFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

featuredAnderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but is He Done Fighting?

Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

Jessica Penne Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation Upon Reanalysis

May 10, 2017
No Comments

UFC strawweight Jessica Penne has been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Violation.

The UFC released a statement on Wednesday that it had been notified of the potential violation by USADA.

Penne’s potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemmed from an out-of-competition sample collected on March 20, 2017. Her sample, having undergone the standard out-competition analysis menu, was initially reported to USADA as negative.

Jessica PenneHowever, upon review of Penne’s Athlete Biological Passport, the sample was subsequently flagged for additional analysis due to an increased degree of variability in urinary biomarkers measured in the sample. As a result of that further analysis, the presence of a prohibited substance was detected.

Before the reanalysis was completed, Penne fought at the UFC Fight Night event in Nashville on April 22, 2017, where she lost via unanimous decision to Danielle Taylor. It was her third consecutive loss.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Penne. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

TRENDING > Injury Forces Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis UFC 211 Cancellation

Because the Tennessee Athletic Commission was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Nashville, USADA will also work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Penne’s potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Frankie Edgar Wants to Stay Winning at UFC 21...

May 10, 2017No Comments6 Views

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar wants to continue his winning ways when he takes on Yair Rodríguez on the UFC 211 main card on Saturday.

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Media Day

Stipe Miocic Needed to Lose...

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic told MMAWeekly.com that he

May 10, 2017
Henry Cejudo vs Sergio Pettis

Injury Forces Henry Cejudo ...

The UFC's first stacked fight card of the year,

May 10, 2017
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Gets Bel...

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has finally received all

May 10, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA