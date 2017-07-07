Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd Scrapped from TUF 25 Finale

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 7, 2017
The women’s bantamweight bout between Jessica Eye and Aspen Ladd has been scrapped from “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” Finale on Friday night.

Ladd fell ill and was pulled from the card at the last minute, according to UFC officials.

The fight was going to serve as Ladd’s first bout in the UFC after amassing a perfect 5-0 record through the early part of her career.

As for Eye, she was looking to bounce back from four straight losses with potential plans to move to flyweight if she was able to get a win over Ladd on Friday.

There’s no word if the UFC plans to rebook the fight for a later date.

As it stands, the TUF 25 Finale will now move forward with 11 total bouts.

