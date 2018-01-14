Jessica Eye Survives Massive Head Kick to Win! (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

BOOM! Beautiful head kick from Faria. Man, how tough is Jessica Eye?! #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/NhSQiknplb — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2018

Check out highlights from Jessica Eye’s decision victory over Kalindra Faria at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis. Eye survived a massive head kick to get the win in her UFC flyweight debut.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

