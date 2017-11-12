Jessica Eye Jumps into the Pro Wrestling Ring During Appearance in Cleveland

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye decided to crossover — for at least one night — into the professional wrestling ring during an appearance at Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling on Saturday.

Eye was teamed up with CKCW champion and local favorite “J-Rocc” Jerry Mires ahead of the main event and she even managed to come face to face with the promotion’s women’s champion during the in ring altercation.

Eye has been anxiously awaiting her first fight at 125 pounds in the UFC recently revealing that Paige VanZant turned down a bout with her after they were originally scheduled to meet in October.

It appears in the mean time, Eye is keeping sharp by training in the gym and hopping into the professional wrestling ring when time is available.

Check out the video above with Eye’s appearance from Saturday night.

