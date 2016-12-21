HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jessica Andrade Pulled from UFC 207, Line-Up Reduced to 11 Bouts

December 21, 2016
Jessica Andrade has been removed from the UFC 207 line-up on Wednesday after the promotion was unsuccessful in securing a new opponent for her.

Andrade had been slated to face Maryna Moroz at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, but Moroz had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. 

Jessica Andrade UFC 203 Post-Fight

The promotion then attempted to match Andrade against Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill. That deal fell apart when Hill, who hadn’t fought for the UFC in more than a year, found out she would be required to undergo four months of U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing per the UFC’s Anti-Doping Policy before being eligible to fight in the Octagon again. Evidently, she wasn’t privy to the same exemption as Brock Lesnar, who was allowed to fight at UFC 200 earlier in the year despite the same issue.

With officials being unable to secure a new opponent for Andrade, the fight was scrapped and UFC 207 will move forward with 11 bouts. 

After the removal of the Andrade bout, the UFC announced that a flyweight match-up between Top 15-ranked oponents Louis Smolka and Ray Borg would move to the main card on pay-per-view. 

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line for the first time when she welcomes former champ Ronda Rousey back to the Octagon in the UFC 207 main event.

