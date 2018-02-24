Jessica Andrade Powers Past Tecia Torres (UFC on FOX 28 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 24, 2018
The co-main event of Saturday’s UFC on FOX 28 fight card in Orlando, Fla. featured a women’s strawweight bout with title shot implications. No. 2 ranked Jessica Andrade faced No. 5 ranked Tecia Torres in an action-packed fight.

In the opening round, Torres landed her right hand regularly as she circled on the outside. Andrade plodded forward the entire fight looking to land power shots. Torres used her speed and footwork to land and get out of range. She spenJessica Andrade UFC Japan post-fightt the first round fighting backing up but was landing. In the closing seconds of the frame, Andrade slammed Torres to the canvas and the complexion of the fight changed.

The Brazilian put Torres on her back in the early going of the second round. Torres battled back to her feet only to be slammed to the canvas again. She looked for submissions, applying an arm bar but Andrade escaped. Torres fought off her back, landing two up kicks but Andrade’s physical strength was too much.

RELATED > UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Results

In the third frame, Andrade stuck with what was working and took Torres down early.  Torres quickly worked her way back to her feet but was taken down again moments later.  Andrade delivered right hands and hammer fists as Torres desperately tried to scramble free.  Torres again got back to her feet and nearly took Andrade’s back but Andrade shook her off and regained top position.  After fifteen minutes of fighting, the judges scored the bout for Andrade by unanimous decision.  The scorecards read 29-27, 29-28, and 29-28. 

“I knew Tecia is a very tough fighter.  I knew it was going to be a very, very tough fight.  I came ready to swing at her, and if I couldn’t do it, take her down.  If God wills, the belt will come,” said Andrade following the win. 

With the win, Andrade should be next in line for a title shit, facing the winner of champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Joanna Jędrzejczyk who fight at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

               

