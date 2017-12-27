HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jessica Andrade Faces Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando

December 27, 2017
Top five ranked strawweights Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres will face off in a pivotal fight at UFC on FOX 28 scheduled for Feb. 24 in Orlando.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup on Wednesday via the Orlando Sentinel.

Andrade (17-6) is fresh off a dominant performance against former title contender Claudia Gadelha as she bounced back from a loss of her own against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk earlier this year.

Andrade is now 4-1 in her career as a strawweight as she will look to get back into title contention with a win in Feb.

As for Torres (10-1), she’s currently riding a three fight win streak including a lopsided victory over Michelle Waterson in her most recent bout at UFC 218 in Dec.

Torres hoped to receive a title shot following her last victory but now she’ll face Andrade instead at the upcoming UFC on FOX card in Orlando.

There had been rumors swirling that Torres was going to face strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 221 while Andrade was attached to a potential fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. It appears both of those rumors have been debunked with the announcement of this matchup.

A main event for the card is still to be determined. 

               

