Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill’s Fight of the Night (UFC Houston Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill’s Fight of the Night at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.

RELATED > More UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram