HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Jesse Taylor Takes First Step to TUF 25 Redemption

May 4, 2017
No Comments

Jesse “JT Money” Taylor appeared on the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter. He won all of his fights while on the show and advanced to the finals in the season finale. He was one fight away from a UFC contract when a night out in Las Vegas cost him his spot in the finals and his chance at fighting in the UFC.

“When I won the chance to fight in the finale, it was a surreal experience. I was a young kid and I was just so happy that I had, in my mind, that I won TUF, or that I was about to win TUF. I celebrated like a rock star monkey just out of control, just a wild man,” said Taylor about his appearance on TUF 7 in 2008.

“I got a call from Palace Station security. Apparently Jesse Taylor rented a limo and kicked the window out of the limousine. And when he was approached by security, it started flipping out and getting hostile with them and basically telling them, ‘do you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter.’ And that (expletive) don’t cut it,” explained UFC president Dana White.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Taylor was removed from finals and has spent the last nine years trying to earn his way back into the organization that once barred him. On episode 3 of TUF 25, Taylor took a big step in the direction of getting back to where he once was.  Taylor defeated Team Garbrandt’s Mehdi Baghdad by unanimous decision and advanced to the quarter-final round of the welterweight tournament.

Taylor immediately took Baghdad down in the opening seconds of the first round and hammered away with punches and elbows from within his former teammates guard.  He took Baghdad’s back and mounted him.  Baghdad was able to briefly get back to his feet only to be put on his back again.  The first round was dominated by Taylor.  

Baghdad’s one moment in the fight came early in the second frame when he landed a left hook that wobbled Taylor.  Taylor pressed forward and took Baghdad down.  For the remainder of the round, Taylor controlled Baghdad on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

The win kept Team Dillashaw undefeated thus far in the competition with three consecutive wins in team matchups.    

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Casey Kenney Plans to Pick Bruno Silva Apart ...

May 03, 2017No Comments29 Views

Casey Kenney (6-0) makes his Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on Friday in Phoenix, when he takes on Bruno Silva (9-3) in a main card 125-pound fight.

Anthony Pettis Returns to L...

After a stint in the featherweight division, former lightweight

May 03, 2017

UFC Confirms Fabricio Werdu...

Neither fight cam a surprise, but the UFC on

May 03, 2017

UFC Announces TUF 26 Will C...

A new division will be created and a new

May 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA