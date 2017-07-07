Jesse Taylor is Finally The Ultimate Fighter! (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

THE MOMENT! Jesse Taylor is your @ultimatefighter champion! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/JaFrtWCgdk
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017
(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Jesse Taylor as he submits Dhiego Lima to finally become The Ultimate Fighter at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.
RELATED:
- More TUF 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Fight Highlight Videos
- TUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results & Fight Stats