                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredMichael Bisping: ‘I’ll Drink a Six Pack and Knock Georges St-Pierre Out’

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Breaks His Silence: ‘I Would Never Do Steroids’

Jesse Taylor Flatly Denies Taking Steroids, Vows to Fight UFC Anti-Doping Charge

September 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jesse Taylor made a miraculous turnaround in his mixed martial arts career only to have it once again shrouded in a cloud of doubt after he was flagged for a potential UFC anti-doping violation. Taylor vowed to fight the anti-doping charges.

UFC officials on Wednesday revealed that they were notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that Taylor was informed of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on Aug. 22, 2017. The statement gives no specific details on the nature of the violation.

Jesse TaylorBecause of the proximity to Taylor’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 18, against Belal Muhammad, Taylor has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement

“The truth will come to light! I am just as shocked and surprised by this tragedy. Our team is looking into this matter,” Taylor wrote on his Instagram account on Friday, flatly denying that he failed a drug test for steroids.

“Let due process do it work before judging on the matter. Those that know me know this is wrong. We will fight this and I will be back. I am sorry to Aussie friends and fans, but that fight is off due to this matter. I am very bummed, but we will get to bottom of this. I’ll be back.”

The anti-doping violation is a big blow to Taylor, who has already traveled a long road of redemption to make his way back to the UFC.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Drink a Six Pack and Knock Georges St-Pierre Out’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu