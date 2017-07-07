HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje

featuredJustin Gaethje Survives Near Finish to Stop Michael Johnson with Knees (TUF 25 Finale Results)

TUF 25 Finale Johnson vs Gaethje Live Results

featuredTUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredUFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

Jesse Taylor Completes Redemption Story with Submission Win Over Dhiego Lima At TUF 25 Finale

July 7, 2017
No Comments

“The Ultimate Fighter” season 25 was all about redemption and no one personified that more than Jesse Taylor.

Following a disastrous exit during his previous stint on the show from 2008, Taylor completed his return to the UFC on Friday night with a lopsided win over Dhiego Lima before finishing the fight in the second round with a rear naked choke.

Taylor wasted no time charging across the Octagon where he immediately started searching for a takedown to put Lima on the mat. Lima was able to resist the takedown attempts early but Taylor was absolutely relentless before just throwing his former “Ultimate Fighter” teammate to the ground.

The assault continued with Taylor constantly working to take the back while looking for a rear naked choke as Lima was stuck in survival mode just trying to find room to breathe.

It was a lopsided onslaught but also an exhausting performance as Taylor looked labored going back to his corner between rounds.

As the second round got underway, Lima landed his best shot of the fight when he landed a perfectly timed counter left hook that dropped Taylor to the ground. Lima rushed in for the finish but it was an ill-advised move as Taylor quickly slipped free and reversed positions to take over control on the mat.

Once Taylor latched onto Lima he was not letting go until he took the back and started to once again fish for the rear naked choke.

Lima did his best to resist the submission but Taylor eventually found a home for his forearm under the chin and a few seconds later he felt the tap on his arm to signify the end of the fight.

The stoppage came at 43-seconds into the second round.

After being removed from the finals during “The Ultimate Fighter” season 7 after a drunken tirade in Las Vegas, Taylor finally completed his redemption story with a win on Friday night while also being rewarded with a whopping $290,000 in prize money for his run through the reality show this season.

“Keep going. Never stop going,” Taylor shouted to the Las Vegas crowd after his miraculous return to the UFC nine years after the journey first began.

Taylor certainly earned his way back and now he rejoins the UFC roster following a very impressive win as he was crowned “The Ultimate Fighter” season 25 champion.

RELATED > TUF 25 Redemption Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje Live Results & Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje Survives Near Finish to Stop M...

Jul 08, 2017No Comments11 Views

Former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje made an immediate splash in his Octagon debut.

Jesse Taylor TUF 25 Finale Highlights

Jesse Taylor is Finally The...

Check out Jesse Taylor as he submits Dhiego Lima

Jul 07, 2017
Drakkar Klose TUF 25 Finale Highlights

Drakkar Klose Gets Split De...

Check out Drakkar Klose's split-decision victory over "English bum"

Jul 07, 2017
Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

Conor McGregor: ‘If h...

There's really not much you can say when Conor

Jul 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA