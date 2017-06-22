Jesse Taylor Chokes Hayder Hassan Into Submission on TUF 25 (Fight Replay)
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
Jesse Taylor moves onto the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption with a dominant first-round submission win over Hayder Hassan.
Jun 22, 201718 Views
James Krause moves onto the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter 25 after a grueling three round war against fellow UFC veteran Ramsey Nijem.