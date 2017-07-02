HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Conor McGregor - UFC 196

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez in the works for UFC 209 in September

July 2, 2017
2 Comments

A new fight is in the works for UFC 209 in September as knockout artist Jeremy Stephens is expected to welcome two-time title contender Gilbert Melendez to the featherweight division on Sept. 9.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that the new fight is verbally agreed for the upcoming card in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Melendez (22-6) just recently teased his return to action with a post on Twitter as he looks to get back into the Octagon for the first time since July 2016.

Related Article

Fight Society Podcast: Kevin Lee and Edson Ba...

Jul 02, 2017No Comments17 Views

The new Fight Society podcast has arrived with special guests Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza.

Conor McGregor explodes at MSG media

Odds makers give Conor McGr...

Conor McGregor is surprisingly not a massive underdog to

Jul 02, 2017
Conor McGregor holding baby Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Teases Conor McG...

Even before the big promo tour has started,  Dana

Jul 02, 2017
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 1

Watch Amanda Nunes and Vale...

Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title against

Jul 02, 2017
  • DA

    Yet another mistake in the title. Doing this on purpose? Trying to attract more views? BTW it says ufc 209 not 215

    • Sir_Roy

      Was going to say the same. Thought I had had one too many tonight.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA