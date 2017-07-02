Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez in the works for UFC 209 in September

A new fight is in the works for UFC 209 in September as knockout artist Jeremy Stephens is expected to welcome two-time title contender Gilbert Melendez to the featherweight division on Sept. 9.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that the new fight is verbally agreed for the upcoming card in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

BREAKING: Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez at featherweight in the works for UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sept 9. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 3, 2017

Melendez (22-6) just recently teased his return to action with a post on Twitter as he looks to get back into the Octagon for the first time since July 2016.