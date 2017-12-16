               

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi Bumped Up to Main Event at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis

December 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi have been promoted to serve as the main event for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card from St. Louis on Saturday night, Jan. 14.

The featherweights were already scheduled to do battle on the card but now the UFC has opted to bump them up to the headline slot after running short on time to book another bout with the event only a month away.

Stephens and Choi will definitely put on a show with both fighters well known for exciting styles inside the Octagon with both winning ‘Fight of the Night’ in their most recent performances.

This will also be the first time the UFC has done a card in St. Louis with the event airing live on FS1. 

