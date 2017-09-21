Jeremy Stephens Responds to Conor McGregor with Savage Burn

               

September 21, 2017
Jeremy Stephens never forgot what Conor McGregor said to him at the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference last year but he finally fired back on Thursday.

McGregor’s original comment came after Stephens piped up at him during one of the Irishman’s on stage tirades. Stephens informed the future UFC lightweight champion that he was the real hardest hitting fighter in the UFC and McGregor responded by asking “who the f–k is that guy?” before getting a raucous reaction from the crowd.

Well, Stephens took his time to respond but he came back firing with both barrels in a Twitter post on Thursday posing next to McGregor’s mother in a photo.

               

