HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Jeremy Stephens Predicts Jose Aldo Will ‘Take A Bad Loss’ If They Fight

March 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens and former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo have agreed to fight each other, but have different dates in mind. The bout could change the landscape of the featherweight title picture.

“I asked to fight him, he asked to fight me, so it will be a great fight,” Aldo recently told Brazilian media outlet Combate. “I’m waiting for them to set it up.”

Aldo would like to fight on the UFC 224 fight card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 12. Stephens would like to push that date back a month.

“Jose Aldo is a scary dude. You’ve got to be in shape to fight this guy. I want to fight him. He wants to fight me. I just need a little bit more time,” said Stephens Wednesday’s edition of UFC Tonight. “Let’s do it June 9 in Chicago (at UFC 225).”

Jeremy Stephens is Ready for His UFC Title Shot

Stephens is riding a three-fight winning streak with knockout wins in his last two outings. The 31-year-old believes a win over the former champion will make him the top contender in the featherweight division.

Jeremy Stephens“I believe so,” he said when asked if a win over Aldo should earn him a title shot. “I’m normally not a guy that looks past a guy, but he is that top guy. I’ve basically fought and beat everybody for that spot. I feel like he wants to redeem himself and come back, but I think it’s a little bit too late for him. I’m the next guy to go in there.”

Aldo is a precision striker and Stephens possesses one-punch knockout power.  Each deliver devastating leg kicks and have ended fights with them.  Stephens predicts that he’ll give the Brazilian a “beatdown” if the bout comes to fruition.

TRENDING > Ben Askren Details How He’d ‘Break’ Georges St-Pierre

“He’s going to take a bad loss. If we fight, it’s going to be a savage fight. He’s going to take a bad loss and I will be the next guy in line,” he said. 

“Jose Aldo, come to Chicago June 9 and you will get that beat down,” Stephens said, addressing Aldo directly.  “If you want it, Jose, and you’re listening, bring it on buddy. June 9.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA