Jeremy Stephens on UFC Money Fights: ‘Just Shut Up and Fight’

February 20, 2018
Jeremy Stephens has been in the mixed martial arts game, and the UFC specifically, for quite some time. He heads into the UFC on FOX 28 main event hearing more and more about money fights, and growing more and more weary of it.

“Listen, these guys are talking about money fights, money fights, money fights, man, shut up and fight. I’m doing it back-to-back on a month’s notice. I’m fighting. I’m making good money.” – Jeremy Stephens

Stephens steps into the Octagon opposite Josh Emmett in the UFC on FOX 28 headliner, which takes place on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

               

