HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Doo Ho Choi UFN79 weigh-in

featuredUFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

Jeremy Stephens Lowers the Boom on Dooho Choi (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

January 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jeremy Stephens’ bone-crushing finish of Dooho Choi at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

RELATED:

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA