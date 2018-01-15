Jeremy Stephens Lowers the Boom on Dooho Choi (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jeremy Stephens’ bone-crushing finish of Dooho Choi at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

RELATED: