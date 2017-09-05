Jeremy Stephens Flattens Rony Jason (UFC KO of the Week Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jeremy Stephens is back in action at UFC 215 where he faces off against Gilbert Melendez on Saturday, live on Pay-Per-View. But before that fight goes down, check out this brutal knockout of the week video, where Stephens made quick work of Rony Jason on the Brazilian’s home turf.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg as the night’s main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot. Stephens and Melendez are expected to open the main card on pay-per-view.

