Jeremy Stephens Flattens Marcus Davis: UFC Orlando Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jeremy Stephens flattened Marcus Davis at UFC 125. Don’t miss Jeremy Stephens face Josh Emmett on Saturday night at Fight Night Orlando live on FOX.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats from Orlando, Fla. Fast-rising featherweight Josh Emmett squares off with human highlight reel Jeremy Stephens in the main event, the winner looking to forge a quick route to a title shot. The co-main event sees no drop-off, as Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres are looking to also fight their way into a UFC strawweight championship bout.