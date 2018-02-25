Jeremy Stephens Earns Bonus for Main Event KO (UFC on FOX 28 Bonuses)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 25, 2018
Following Saturday’s UFC on FOX 28 event in Orlando, Fla., the fight promotion announced the fighter bonuses stemming from the event. Jeremy Stephens, Ilir Latifi, Alan Jouban and Ben Saunders took home the $50,000 performance incentives.

UFC on FOX 28 Emmett vs Stephens Fight PosterFight of the Night honors went to the welterweight bout between Jouban and Saunders on the preliminary fight card. The two came to throw down and let the leather fly. Each fighter had their moments in the opening round but Jouban would get the finish midway through the second frame. Jouban landed a straight left hand that shut the lights out on Saunders.

Latifi earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission of the dangerous Ovince Saint Preux. Latifi hurt Saint Preux with strikes and knocked him down with a left hand. As Saint Preux tried to get back to his feet and his senses together, Latifi applied a standing guillotine choke. Moments later Saint Preux was unconscious on the canvas.

Stephens took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round finish of Josh Emmett in the fight card’s main event. Emmett dropped Stephens in the first round but was unable to put “Lil Heathen” away. In the second frame, Stephens clipped Emmett with a counter left hook sending him crashing to the canvas. Stephens followed up with elbows, a knee and more elbows leaving Emmett unconscious on the canvas.

The event took place at the Amway Center and was the third time the fight promotion held an event in Orlando, Fla.

               

