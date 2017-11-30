Jeremy Stephens Draws ‘The Korean Super Boy’ Doo Ho Choi at UFC in St. Louis

An explosive featherweight matchup pitting Jeremy Stephens against “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi has been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in St. Louis on Feb. 14.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday night.

Known for his prolific knockout power, Stephens has consistently been ranked amongst the top 10 fighters in the world since moving down to the featherweight division. Most recently, Stephens earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors back in September for a win over two-time UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez.

As for Choi, this will be his first fight back in more than a year after being involved in an instant classic against Cub Swanson at the close of 2016. Choi was originally scheduled to return in July but he suffered an injury that kept him sidelined.

Now Choi faces Stephens in what is almost a guaranteed slugfest at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram