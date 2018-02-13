Jeremy Stephens Confident Conor McGregor Fight Could Happen

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 13, 2018
Though he’s got Josh Emmett immediately in front of him at UFC on FOX 28, Jeremy Stephens fully believes that a fight with Conor McGregor could easily happen.

Meeting with the press at a UFC on FOX 28 media luncheon in Los Angeles, Stephens was confident that a fight with McGregor could happen, but then again, he is confident that a fight with anyone could happen. He’s ready and willing to throw down with anyone and any time. 

But to be clear, Stephens is not looking past the fight that could propel him into the UFC featherweight title picture, and that’s his UFC on FOX 28 throwdown with Emmett.

               

