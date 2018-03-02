Jeremy Stephens Cashes In With Biggest Payday at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando

Jeremy Stephens earned a vicious knockout and the biggest paycheck at UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando, Fla. this past weekend.
Stephens finished Josh Emmett — albeit under somewhat controversial circumstances due to several blows that could have been deemed illegal — but the result still stands as “Lil Heathen” picked up his second straight knockout after putting away Dooho Choi back in January.
Stephens took home $176,000 with $126,000 in his purse plus another $50,000 paid to him for ‘Performance of the Night’.
Light heavyweight fighter Ilir Latifi also broke the $100,000 mark for his submission victory over Ovince Saint-Preux as he used a standing guillotine choke to put away the former title contender. Latifi made $116,000, which includes his show and win bonus plus another $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.
Alan Jouban was also a happy fighter after he left UFC on FOX 28 with the second highest salary on the entire card after making $80,000 in his show and win money plus another $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’ for UFC on FOX 28.
Here are the full salaries for UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando:
Jeremy Stephens: $176,000 — $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Josh Emmett: $45,000
Tecia Torres: $36,000
Jessica Andrade: $96,000 — $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win
Ilir Latifi: $116,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Ovince Saint-Preux: $83,000
Max Griffin: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Mike Perry: $40,000
Brian Kelleher: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win
Renan Barao: $53,000
Marion Reneau: $56,000 — $28,000 to show, $28,000 to win
Sara McMann: $38,000
Maryna Moroz: $23,000
Angela Hill: $42,000 — $21,000 to show, $21,000 to win
Alan Jouban: $130,000 — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Ben Saunders: $73,000 — $23,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight o
Marcin Prachnio: $25,000
Sam Alvey: $92,000 — $46,000 to show, $46,000 to win
Russell Doane: $22,000
Rani Yahya: $92,000 — $46,000 to show, $46,000 to win
Manny Bermudez: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Albert Morales: $15,000
Alex Perez: $21,600 — $9,600 to show, $12,000 to win (fined 20-percent of his purse for missing weight)
Eric Shelton: $14,400 — $12,000 to show plus 20-percent of opponent’s purse for missing weight