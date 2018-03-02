Jeremy Stephens Cashes In With Biggest Payday at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jeremy Stephens earned a vicious knockout and the biggest paycheck at UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando, Fla. this past weekend.

Stephens finished Josh Emmett — albeit under somewhat controversial circumstances due to several blows that could have been deemed illegal — but the result still stands as “Lil Heathen” picked up his second straight knockout after putting away Dooho Choi back in January.

Stephens took home $176,000 with $126,000 in his purse plus another $50,000 paid to him for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Light heavyweight fighter Ilir Latifi also broke the $100,000 mark for his submission victory over Ovince Saint-Preux as he used a standing guillotine choke to put away the former title contender. Latifi made $116,000, which includes his show and win bonus plus another $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.

Alan Jouban was also a happy fighter after he left UFC on FOX 28 with the second highest salary on the entire card after making $80,000 in his show and win money plus another $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’ for UFC on FOX 28. 

Here are the full salaries for UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando:

Jeremy Stephens: $176,000 — $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Josh Emmett: $45,000

Tecia Torres: $36,000

Jessica Andrade: $96,000 — $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win

Ilir Latifi: $116,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Ovince Saint-Preux: $83,000

Max Griffin: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Mike Perry: $40,000

Brian Kelleher: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Renan Barao: $53,000

Marion Reneau: $56,000 — $28,000 to show, $28,000 to win

Sara McMann: $38,000

Maryna Moroz: $23,000

Angela Hill: $42,000 — $21,000 to show, $21,000 to win

Alan Jouban: $130,000 — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Ben Saunders: $73,000 — $23,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight o

Marcin Prachnio: $25,000

Sam Alvey: $92,000 — $46,000 to show, $46,000 to win

Russell Doane: $22,000

Rani Yahya: $92,000 — $46,000 to show, $46,000 to win

Manny Bermudez: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Albert Morales: $15,000

Alex Perez: $21,600 — $9,600 to show, $12,000 to win (fined 20-percent of his purse for missing weight)

Eric Shelton: $14,400 — $12,000 to show plus 20-percent of opponent’s purse for missing weight

               

