Jedrzejczyk and Andrade Hug It Out Before Punching Each Other Out (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 4)

May 11, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 211 Embedded, spirits are high as the athletes arrive in Dallas for fight week. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk crosses paths with opponent Jessica Andrade, who then reveals the victory dance she is preparing for Saturday. Heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic trades barbs with his fellow champion and plays an intense game of euchre. Heavyweight title challenger Junior dos Santos struggles with English pronunciation and trains at the facility of a UFC pioneer. Mexican featherweight Yair Rodriguez expects a supportive Texas crowd at his bout against former champion Frankie Edgar. Then the fighters sound off to reporters and square off against their opponents at Ultimate Media Day.

UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13.

UFC Mexico Logo

UFC Returns to Mexico City on August 5

UFC on Thursday officially announced its return to Mexico City on August 5, 2017, marking the fifth time UFC has held a card in Mexico.

