Jazzy Gabert Focused on RIZIN Debut, Not Gabi Garcia

April 11, 2017
After more than 15 years in professional wrestling, German standout “Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert made her jump to MMA last year, picking up a second-round TKO over Manuela Kuhse at IFO 3 Europe in October.

While she doesn’t feel her performance against Kuhse was perfect, Gabert is pleased with what she was able to accomplish with the level of preparation she was able to put into the fight.

“For the short time of training I had with only six weeks, I did pretty well, I think,” Gabert told MMAWeekly.com. “It was very hard, and I was lucky that my opponent had weak stamina. Looking back on the fight, I see many missed opportunities, but I’m here to learn.”

In the time since her win of Kuhse, Gabert feel she’s been able to make marked improvements in her game.

“I’ve gained a lot of knowledge about MMA, improved my skills, learned new technics and have a better punching power,” said Gabert. “Especially at the beginning you can learn so much if you want to, and I really want it.”

Jazzy GabertHaving had championship success in Japan during her wrestling career, Gabert (1-0) returns to the country for her RIZIN debut on April 16 in Yokohama to take on Reina Miura (1-0) in a main card light-heavyweight bout.

“It is very exciting and a big opportunity for me (to fight in RIZIN),” Gabert said. “It’s a huge honor and I definitely am not taking it for granted. I will enjoy every second of that journey.

“Reina is young, skilled and hungry. It’s a big challenge. I have to keep the fight standing because I know that Reina is stronger on the ground.”

Having confronted RIZIN star Gabi Garcia at a previous event, Gabert may be in line for that bout next, but rather than focus on possible opportunities, her mind is set towards April 16.

“(The goal is) to be victorious in all aspects (but) I always go step by step,” said Gabert. “Reina is the next obstacle I have to overcome, and I am 100-perce focused on that. I don’t care what Garcia is doing.”

