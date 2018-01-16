Jay Glazer Joins Bellator MMA Broadcast Team

Bellator announced on Tuesday that sports television mainstay Jay Glazer will join the Bellator broadcast team. Beginning with Bellator 192, Glazer will host the broadcast desk as Bellator kicks off 2018 on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Glazer joins reporter Jenn Brown, play-by-play men Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo, as well as color commentators “Big” John McCarthy and Chael Sonnen. In addition to his broadcasting duties, Glazer will also appear in upcoming original content produced by Bellator’s digital team.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Glazer to the Bellator family,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Jay’s knowledge and experience in sports television speaks for itself and he will be a great addition to our incredible broadcast team. As Bellator moves to Paramount Network, I look forward to having him involved with some of the biggest fights of the year.”

“I have always had a tremendous passion for MMA, where the relationships you develop are unlike any other sport, said Glazer. “And I am very fortunate to be able to continue these relationships with an incredible organization like Bellator. I’ve been friends with Scott for many years, and am ecstatic that he brought me into the Bellator family.”

A trailblazer in the sports media world who broke onto the scene as an NFL reporter for the New York Post, Glazer went on to serve as the NFL Insider for CBS Sports in 1999, and later joined Fox Sports where Jay is currently in his 14th year as the NFL Insider on their award-winning NFL studio show, Fox NFL Sunday. In 2007, Jay was named Sports Illustrated’s “Media Person of the Year.” Glazer also became one of the first mainstream media members to cover MMA when he hosted Pride Fighting Championships on FSN.

Jay is also set to begin shooting his fourth season on the HBO comedy hit Ballers, where he has a recurring role.

A longtime athlete and martial artist, Glazer owns the high profile Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, where the gym has become the home to many elite athletes, actors, musicians and business people, including Demi Lovato, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Pratt, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

Jay also started the first MMA-training program for professional athletes with hundreds of athletes having utilized his training program. In just the last few years, Jay and his team have trained All Pros Von Miller, Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham, Bobby Wagner and Andrew Whitworth.

Additionally, Glazer began a new foundation in 2015 called Merging Vets & Players, which works to match up former combat veterans and former professional athletes in order to help each other through the transition into their new lives away from the playing field and away from the battlefield. Learn more about MVP at www.vetsandplayers.org.

Glazer is represented by The Montag Group and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Bellator and Paramount Network open 2018 with a bang when Bellator 192 emanates from The Forum in LA on Saturday, Jan. 20. The event features a welterweight world title fight between current champ Douglas Lima and number one contender Rory MacDonald, while “Rampage” Jackson meets Chael Sonnen in the opening round of 2018’s Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.