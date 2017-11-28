Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence But Avoids Jail Time

Former UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller will avoid jail time after reaching a plea agreement on domestic violence charges stemming from incidents between 2015 and 2017.

Miller plead guilty to corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant as part of a deal with prosecutors with all of the other charges including five felony counts of domestic violence along with one felony count of vandalizing a girlfriend’s car and house as well as misdemeanors for damaging two cell phones to prevent his girlfriends from contacting police being dropped.

The news was first reported by TMZ.com.

Miller was ultimately handed three years of probation with a four year suspended prison sentence, which means if he wanders outside the law again as violation of his probation he could be sentenced to the full term of four years in prison. Miller was given credit for the 62 days he had already spent in jail.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Miller must also undergo a sobriety treatment program and stay clean during the entire term of his probation.

This is just the latest in a long string of legal entanglements for the veteran mixed martial artist, who has been arrested numerous times over the past few years.

Miller famously live tweeted a standoff with police from his home in 2014 as authorities were serving a warrant for allegedly stalking another girlfriend. Miller was also arrested in 2016 for vandalizing a tattoo shop and was also taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting a police officer as well.

Miller last fought in 2016 when he lost by submission to Mattia Schiavolin at a Venator event in Italy.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram