Jason Knight Taps Out Alex Caceres (UFC Denver Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Jason Knight’s rear-naked choke submission of Alex Caceres at UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver.
Jan 28, 20179 Views
UFC president Dana White and the big winners from the UFC Denver fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at the Pepsi Center.