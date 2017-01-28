Jason Knight Taps Out Alex Caceres (UFC Denver Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Jason Knight’s rear-naked choke submission of Alex Caceres at UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver.

RELATED > More UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram