Jason Knight Replaces ‘Korean Zombie’ at UFC 214

A knee injury forced Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie,” out of his scheduled fight against Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. On Tuesday, UFC announced that Jason Knight will step in for Jung to face Lamas at the Honda Center.

Knight (17-2) is on a four-fight winning streak. The 24-year-old knocked out Chas Skelly in his last outing at UFC 211 in May. He’ll look to extend his winning streak on July 29.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Declares Conor McGregor the Greatest Featherweight of All Time

Lamas (17-5) is ranked No. 3 in the featherweight division. He’s coming off a Performance of the Night submission win over Charles Oliveira in his last outing in November.

UFC 214 is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. It’s Jones’ return to the Octagon after receiving a year-long suspension for an anti-doping violation days before he was scheduled to face Cormier at UFC 200.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram