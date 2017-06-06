HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

Jason Knight Replaces ‘Korean Zombie’ at UFC 214

June 6, 2017
1 Comment

A knee injury forced Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie,” out of his scheduled fight against Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. On Tuesday, UFC announced that Jason Knight will step in for Jung to face Lamas at the Honda Center.

Knight (17-2) is on a four-fight winning streak. The 24-year-old knocked out Chas Skelly in his last outing at UFC 211 in May. He’ll look to extend his winning streak on July 29.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Declares Conor McGregor the Greatest Featherweight of All Time

Lamas (17-5) is ranked No. 3 in the featherweight division. He’s coming off a Performance of the Night submission win over Charles Oliveira in his last outing in November.

UFC 214 is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. It’s Jones’ return to the Octagon after receiving a year-long suspension for an anti-doping violation days before he was scheduled to face Cormier at UFC 200.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch as Mark Hunt Face Plants Roy Nelson (UF...

Jun 06, 20171 Comment34 Views

Watch Mark Hunt send Roy Nelson crashing face-first to the canvas. Hunt headlines opposite Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night Auckland on Saturday, June 10.

PFL Launches with Fitch vs....

Professional Fighters League recently announced it would launch on

Jun 06, 2017

Joe Rogan Declares Conor Mc...

Though his resume isn't as lengthy as Jose Aldo's,

Jun 06, 2017

What’s Next for Jose ...

While questions abounded following Jose Aldo's loss to Max

Jun 05, 2017
  • shakejunt

    good booking and glad they found a replacement so quickly because now knight can get a full camp in. lamas is another high caliber wrestler so hopefully jason will be working his tdd. this could be a huge coming out party for the 24 year old.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA