HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredFirst Look! New UFC 222 Poster Drops for Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Conor McGregor Instagram Max Holloway slam

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Takes a Jab at Max Holloway

Floyd Mayweather worried - Conor McGregor pointing

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Claims Floyd Mayweather Got Ripped Off, Needs to Fight

UFC 223 Ferguson and Namajunas Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredFirst Look: UFC 223 Ferguson vs. Khabib Official Fight Poster

Jason David Frank Calls Out Duke Roufus for Protecting CM Punk

February 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

It’s not everyday a television star calls out a former professional wrestler but that’s not the case today. 

Jason David Frank, who is best known for his role in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’, has long talked about getting a fight in the UFC while targeting former WWE superstar CM Punk as an opponent.

The beef between the two goes back several years when Frank was trying to land a fight with Punk in his UFC debut. Frank has never waivered in his desire to face Punk and that hasn’t let up with news that the Chicago native is plotting his second UFC fight in the near future.

Frank, who racked up a 4-0 record as an amateur fighter as well as a 1-0 record as a pro, took to Instagram this past week to call out Punk’s head coach Duke Roufus for protecting him from a fight against a real opponent.

“Why are you protecting your fighter so bad? You know my fight would make so much money!” Frank wrote to Roufus. “Sounds like he’s super scared. I have experience, I have the knowledge, I have the fans. Stop hiding CM Punk. All he does is try to act like you don’t know me. He even blocks me. Is he the best in the world? I highly doubt it. Millions of fans around the world want to see me and him fight.

“Be smart think about it! If not then I guess I’m the best in the world. I only want PUNK!!!!”

Great seeing everyone enjoy themselves at Roufusport HQ! Martial Arts is Life! Repost @roufusport ・・・ @brittany_steffen27 @emkell55 Having fun getting it done in Kickboxing! Cya at Roufusport today! Knock Out the stress in your life! Set your #Fitness #goals and fight for them! #roufusport is offering an opportunity to Empower yourself. Get a FREE Week of classes if you call 414-453-5425 by 9pm Today to receive your membership. Train like a Boss! Looking for a cure for your boring workouts? Change your life Get started today on your #weightloss journey at #roufusport #milwaukee get in the best shape of your life learning #kickboxing #jiujitsu #muaythai while learning to defend yourself for Self Defense along with #healthy #lifestyle of #martialarts #mma we have classes 7 days a week. #milwaukeekickboxing #milwaukeejiujitsu #milwaukeebjj #bjjmilwaukee #wanderleyjiujitsu#milwaukeemuaythai #milwaukeemma #mmamilwaukee #wisconsinmma #wisconsinwrestling #wiwrestling #milwaukeemartialarts #milwaukeefitness #mkefitness #cardiokickboxing @dukeroufusstrikingu #dukeroufusstrikinguniversity #wauwatosa #wisconsin @mcbrydemats @wisconsinathleticclub @cryofitmilwaukee @combatcorner @milwaukeemma @carlsongraciemke @roufusportappleton @roufusportfoley

A post shared by Duke Roufus (@dukeroufus) on

There have been rumors that Punk might get matched up with Mike Jackson, who is also 0-1 in his career after he fell to Mickey Gall in 2016 in the fight that determined who the former WWE star would face in his first fight.

Punk was eventually mauled by Gall when they met at UFC 203 but ever since then Jackson has been campaigning for the chance to land that fight.

Frank obviously isn’t giving up hope on putting his name into the hat to face Punk in his next fight in the UFC although Roufus responded by saying the UFC gave them a list of potential opponents and that’s who will get picked for the matchup.

“We are not hiding anything,” Roufus wrote. “The UFC gave their list of options for the fight. Everyone will hear about who Punk is fighting when the UFC releases that info on venue and the opponent. Good luck with your future endeavors.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA