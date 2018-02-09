Jason David Frank Calls Out Duke Roufus for Protecting CM Punk

It’s not everyday a television star calls out a former professional wrestler but that’s not the case today.

Jason David Frank, who is best known for his role in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’, has long talked about getting a fight in the UFC while targeting former WWE superstar CM Punk as an opponent.

The beef between the two goes back several years when Frank was trying to land a fight with Punk in his UFC debut. Frank has never waivered in his desire to face Punk and that hasn’t let up with news that the Chicago native is plotting his second UFC fight in the near future.

Frank, who racked up a 4-0 record as an amateur fighter as well as a 1-0 record as a pro, took to Instagram this past week to call out Punk’s head coach Duke Roufus for protecting him from a fight against a real opponent.

“Why are you protecting your fighter so bad? You know my fight would make so much money!” Frank wrote to Roufus. “Sounds like he’s super scared. I have experience, I have the knowledge, I have the fans. Stop hiding CM Punk. All he does is try to act like you don’t know me. He even blocks me. Is he the best in the world? I highly doubt it. Millions of fans around the world want to see me and him fight.

“Be smart think about it! If not then I guess I’m the best in the world. I only want PUNK!!!!”

There have been rumors that Punk might get matched up with Mike Jackson, who is also 0-1 in his career after he fell to Mickey Gall in 2016 in the fight that determined who the former WWE star would face in his first fight.

Punk was eventually mauled by Gall when they met at UFC 203 but ever since then Jackson has been campaigning for the chance to land that fight.

Frank obviously isn’t giving up hope on putting his name into the hat to face Punk in his next fight in the UFC although Roufus responded by saying the UFC gave them a list of potential opponents and that’s who will get picked for the matchup.

“We are not hiding anything,” Roufus wrote. “The UFC gave their list of options for the fight. Everyone will hear about who Punk is fighting when the UFC releases that info on venue and the opponent. Good luck with your future endeavors.”