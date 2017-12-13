Jared McComb Looking to Settle the Score with Teddy Ash at Unified MMA 33

At one point, it seemed as if former MFC light-heavyweight Jared McComb was going to call it a career after five years and just over a dozen fights.

As it happens, McComb’s life outside the cage necessitated a step away from fighting, but earlier this year an opportunity came his way to return to MMA and he took it, picking up the Unified MMA light-heavyweight championship in a first round submission win over Mike Kent in June.

“That was my first one in nearly two years,” McComb told MMAWeekly.com. “Life got a little too much and I had to take care of some things with work and with my family. I thought I was done, and then I got the call and decided to go for it.”

Luckily for McComb, he was able to get in a full fight camp for his bout with Kent, and felt surprisingly at ease even with a two-year layoff heading into the match.

“Mike is a capable guy, but I knew I had it in the bag as long as I dotted my I’s and crossed my T’s,” said McComb. “Maybe it was because the guy I was fighting. Maybe it had been the time. But I was supremely confident.

“There was one point before the fight where I was worried about how calm I was, but it ended up being all great. Everything went perfect for me. It felt like, to me, like it was a flawless victory.”

McComb (9-4-1) will look to defend his title for the first time against Teddy Ash (9-3) in the 205-pound co-main event of Unified MMA 33 on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Teddy and I fought four years ago and he won a very close split-decision,” McComb said. “Every time I watch that fight, I feel I won, and he stole that win from me. I guess I’m a sore loser because I’ve wanted it back ever since.

“I can’t take this guy lightly. I’ve got to get in there and fight smart. I’m in great shape. I’m going to use control and tire him out on the ground so I can either submit him or pound him out.”

Though he is actively fighting again, the priority always remains McComb’s life outside MMA, thus rather than have a grand plan for his career, he’s more looking to take things one step at a time.

“I’m on a fight by fight basis at the moment,” said McComb. “I’ve got three kids, I have a business, and I have to put that aside to do this and live my dream. For now it’s going to have to be a more opportune time if things come up. I wouldn’t say I’m looking to anything in the future at the moment.”

