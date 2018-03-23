HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Jared Gordon Provides Latest Update In Mock Cut To Prove He Can Fight at Featherweight

March 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jared Gordon is serious about proving that he can get back down to the featherweight division.

After a misstep in his UFC debut where he missed weight, Gordon started competing in the lightweight division instead, but the New York native knew deep down that he was always meant to compete at 145 pounds.

So to prove to the UFC and any potential opponents that he could make the featherweight limit for his next fight, Gordon is enduring a mock weight cut for the next few weeks while working alongside famed nutritionist George Lockhart, who will be monitoring his nutrition.

Now Gordon has provided the latest update one week into his progression as he shows what’s already being done in in journey back to featherweight.

Gordon plans on documenting this entire process until he finally steps onto the scale to prove he’s back at featherweight with hopes that the UFC will then allow him to return to compete at 145 pounds. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA