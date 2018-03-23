Jared Gordon Provides Latest Update In Mock Cut To Prove He Can Fight at Featherweight

Jared Gordon is serious about proving that he can get back down to the featherweight division.

After a misstep in his UFC debut where he missed weight, Gordon started competing in the lightweight division instead, but the New York native knew deep down that he was always meant to compete at 145 pounds.

So to prove to the UFC and any potential opponents that he could make the featherweight limit for his next fight, Gordon is enduring a mock weight cut for the next few weeks while working alongside famed nutritionist George Lockhart, who will be monitoring his nutrition.

Now Gordon has provided the latest update one week into his progression as he shows what’s already being done in in journey back to featherweight.

Gordon plans on documenting this entire process until he finally steps onto the scale to prove he’s back at featherweight with hopes that the UFC will then allow him to return to compete at 145 pounds.