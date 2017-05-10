Jared Gordon: From Lookin’ For a Fight to UFC Debut (UFC 211 Video)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight prospect Jared Gordon makes his UFC debut on Saturday, May 13 on the UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 preliminary fight card.
May 10, 201715 Views
