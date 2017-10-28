Jared Gordon Brutalizes Hacran Dias (UFC Sao Paulo Fight Highlights)

Jared Gordon puts on an impressive performance in the unanimous decision win over Hacran Dias! Do work Flash! #UFCSP https://t.co/pyjkc6yMdB — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

Check out highlights from Jared Gordon’s domination of Hacran Dias at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The fight promotion next returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 217 on Nov. 4, where former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre makes his long-awaited return to challenge middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. The stacked card also features bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt putting his belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight title opposite Rose Namajunas.

