Jan Blachowicz vs. Jimi Manuwa Collect Fight of the Night Bonus at UFC London

March 17, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to London on Saturday with all but one post-fight bonus going to main card fighters. 

Leading the charge on the fighter bonuses was Alexander Volkov, who scored the biggest victory of his career at O2 Arena in London. 

Stepping into the UFC Fight Night 127 headlining bout opposite his friend Fabricio Werdum, it was Volkov’s opportunity to make a statement and vault into the thick of title talk. He did just that, laying Werdum out cold early in the fourth round of their five-round bout. 

The knockout earned Volkov one of the two UFC London Performance of the Night bonuses, which includes a $50,000 check.

Joining Volkov as a Performance of the Night winner was undercard fighter Paul Craig, who pulled off a miraculous comeback in his fight with Magomed Ankalaev.

Having lost the first two rounds of the fight, Craig was headed toward the wrong end of a unanimous decision. But laying on his back in the final seconds of the final round, Craig shot his legs up around Ankalaev’s neck, securing a triangle choke that forced a tap with one tick left on the clock.

Craig pocketed an additional $50,000 for the last-second submission.

Jimi Manuwa vs Jan BlachowiczFight of the Night honors went to UFC London co-main event fighters Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz. While Manuwa won their first fight three years ago, he couldn’t find a way to win on Saturday on his home turf. 

Though Manuwa lobbed bombs at Blachowicz throughout the fight, landing on occasion, Blachowicz withstood Manuwa’s attacks and outworked him over the course of three rounds, including a last-minute takedown to seal the deal in the third round. 

While Blachowicz won a unanimous decision, each of them was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus check.

UFC Fight Night 127 Post-Fight Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Alexander Volkov
  • Performance of the Night: Paul Craig
  • Fight of the Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Jimi Manuwa

               

