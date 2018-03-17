HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jan Blachowicz Takes the Nod Over Jimi Manuwa (UFC London Results & Highlights)

March 17, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out highlights from Jan Blachowicz’s unanimous decision victory over Jimi Manuwa at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London. The victory sets up a rubber match at some point down the road, as Manuwa defeated Blachowicz about three years ago in Poland.

Though UFC London flew somewhat under the radar, the MMA juggernaut next returns with a monster fight card for UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 headliner features interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson squaring off with undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title, as well as UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas putting her newly minted belt on the line against the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight card also features two lightweights battling it out in an effort to get into contention, as top ranked 155-pounders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis meet on the UFC 223 main card.

