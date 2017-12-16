Jan Blachowicz Gets It Done Against Jared Cannonier (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

Jan Błachowicz makes it two in a row with the unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier! #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/vscpudkQkh — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 17, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the light heavyweight bout between Jan Błachowicz and Jared Cannonier at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

