Jan Błachowicz Chokes the Victory Out of Devin Clark (UFC Gdansk Fight Highlights)

October 21, 2017
Check out highlights from Jan Blachowicz’s submission victory over Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

The fight promotion next heads to Sao Paulo for UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, where former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns from an anti-doping violation suspension to face power puncher Derek Brunson in the main event. 

